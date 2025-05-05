APD to share update on 2021 cold case slaying of Atlanta couple

article

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department is sharing an update on its cold case investigation over the deadly shooting of an Atlanta woman and her boyfriend in 2021. Police say a person wearing all black shot Stanley Pratt while he was smoking outside and then followed him inside the apartment, where they shot and killed him and Centeria Fields. Family members say Fields' young children were in the apartment and witnessed the murder.



Police will share an update on Monday into a cold-case double shooting that left an Atlanta woman and her boyfriend dead.

Officers found 41-year-old Centeria Fields and 46-year-old Stanley Pratt's bodies inside their apartment at the Columbia Peoplestown Apartments on Tuskegee Street in 2021.

The backstory:

On the morning of Dec. 18, officers arrived at the apartments after someone called 911 to report the shooting.

Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry.

Police believe the suspect, who was dressed in all black, shot Pratt while he was sitting outside his apartment smoking. They then reportedly followed him inside, killing him and Fields before fleeing.

What they're saying:

Alanda Pritchett said her sister's 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were home when the killer barged in and started shooting.

"They're traumatized. They're hurt, they want answers too," Pritchett told FOX 5 back in 2022.

Centeria Fields and her boyfriend, Stanley Pratt. (Courtesy of the family) (Family photo)

She said that her sister felt safe at her apartment, since they were in a gated community.

Years later, details about the case remain limited.

"I can't even think of who would do something like this to hurt her like this. She didn't have any enemies. We talked a lot. She didn't seem to have a problem with anyone," Pritchett said.

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department will share an update into their investigation and new video at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call detectives at (404) 617-3012 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.