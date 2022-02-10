'They're traumatized': Loved ones seeking justice after gunman murders couple with children nearby

Two young children left traumatizing after their mother and her boyfriend are murdered inside their southwest Atlanta home.

Months later, there are still many questions about who pulled the trigger and why this happened.

Atlanta police found Centeria Fields and her boyfriend's bodies inside their apartment back on December 18. Alanda Pritchett said her sister's 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were home when the killer barged in and started shooting.

"She felt safe back there, you know? It was a gated community, so she felt safe," Pritchett said.

It was just after 7 a.m. that December morning when someone called 911 to the Columbia Peoplestown Apartments on Tuskegee Street.

Inside one of the units, Atlanta police found Alanda Fields and her boyfriend, Stanley Pratt, dead.

"I can't even think of who would do something like this to hurt her like this. She didn't have any enemies. We talked about a lot. She didn't seem to have a problem with anyone," Pritchett detailed.

The shooting happened in southeast Atlanta near Hill Street.

Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry.

"It had to be somebody that she knew. What stranger would go into somebody's house at seven o'clock in the morning to ambush them the way that they did. It was personal," Pritchett explained.

She said her niece and nephew were inside the apartment at the time.

Loved ones said one of the kids saw the killer.

"They're traumatized. They're hurt, they want answers too," Pritchett said.

She went on to say that APD has surveillance footage showing Pratt outside of the unit smoking a cigarette before the killings.

"I'm sure whoever the suspect is saw him smoking the cigarette, waited until he went inside," she thought.

FOX 5 did ask investigators about potential footage, but the department said they have nothing new to release at this time.

"If someone got there face covered, and I know them, I'm still going to know them with their face covered. Just let us see," Pritchett said.

As the months and weeks go by, Fields family said they're concerned that they'll never find out what truly happened here as the sun was rising that December morning.

"I don't want this to turn into a cold case," she detailed.

Pritchett said her sister lived at that complex for abut three or four years.

If you know anything about these homicides, call Crime Stoppers.

