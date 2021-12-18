Man, woman shot dead at apartment complex in SE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Police said a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were dead from gunshots wounds at around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday when police went to the apartment complex at 222 Tuskegee Street.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

