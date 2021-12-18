Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman shot dead at apartment complex in SE Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 19, 2021 8:05AM
SE Atlanta
Police arrived to find the couple, in their 40s dead at the scene. Police said there was no sign of forced entry.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

Police said a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were dead from gunshots wounds at around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday when police went to the apartment complex at 222 Tuskegee Street. 

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

