Driver accused of hitting man with car after fight in Dunwoody bar surrenders to police

A driver has turned himself in after police say he intentionally hit a man with his car after a fight at a Dunwoody sports bar.

Authorities say the situation began when the driver approached the victim's girlfriend in the bar on Ashford Dunwoody Road more than a week ago.

The backstory:

Police tell FOX 5 that the fight happened at The Bird sports bar on the 4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, April 25.

Investigators say the fight broke out when Sheldon Mayers approached a woman at the bar and touched her to get her attention.

While police say they do not believe the touch was anything serious, they say that it started a physical altercation between Mayers and the other man, identified as Terry Crosby.

After management asked them all to leave, Crosby and his girlfriend went into the parking lot. It was there that investigators say Mayors "intentionally hit" Crosby with his car and then fled the scene.

What we know:

Officials say that Mayers turned himself in at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday night. It is not clear what charges he may be facing.

Crosby remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

What they're saying:

"Just control your emotions. Anger and physical altercations are not the way to do it, and certainly what occurred in the parking lot is not the way to resolve problems," said Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek. "There's peaceful ways to do that."