Driver intentionally hits victim after fight in Dunwoody sports bar, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene on Ashford Dunwoody Road. (FOX 5)

Dunwoody police are on the hunt for a driver who they say intentionally hit someone with their car after a fight and drove off.

Officers say the victim is fighting for his life at Grady Memorial Hospital.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 5 that the fight happened at The Bird sports bar on the 4700 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the fight broke out inside the restaurant and eventually moved to the parking lot. It was then that police say someone "intentionally hit" another person with their vehicle.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Detectives are actively working on the case and speaking to witnesses.

At this time, they have not released the identity of the victim or the suspected driver.

It is not clear what the fight that started the dangerous situation was about.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Dunwoody Police Department.