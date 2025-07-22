Cobb County commissioners set to finalize 2025 property tax millage rates

The Brief Cobb County commissioners are set to adopt the 2025 property tax millage rates and approve the fiscal year 2026 budget after final public hearings. The board approved the 2025 tax levy for Cobb County schools, supporting construction bonds and general maintenance. The fiscal year 2026 budget, which includes spending priorities for county departments, was finalized after extensive planning and public input.



Cobb County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to adopt the county’s 2025 property tax millage rates and approve the full budget for fiscal year 2026, following final public hearings on both measures.

What we know:

The board held its third and final public hearing on a proposed 2025 property tax increase as required under Georgia law before voting to approve millage rates for the county’s General Fund, Fire Fund, Cumberland Special Services District II, and Six Flags Special Services District.

Commissioners also voted to adopt a resolution establishing the 2025 tax levy for Cobb County schools. That funding will support both construction bonds and general maintenance and operations.

Following a separate hearing, the board approved the fiscal year 2026 budget, which outlines spending priorities across county departments. The final vote came after months of staff planning and public input.

Commissioners also passed a resolution adopting all associated budget amendments on the agenda.

The budget and millage decisions are key to funding public safety, road improvements, and county services amid continued growth in metro Atlanta’s second-most populous county.

What's next:

The board meeting starts at 7 p.m.