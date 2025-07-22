FULL VIDEO: Georgia football commit Chace Zion Wade Calicut appears in court

The Brief Chace Zion Wade Calicut, 17, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting, appeared in court on Tuesday night. Calicut is charged in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred on July 6 on Kuykendahl Road. Calicut recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football. He was a four-star recruit.



Chace Zion Wade Calicut, 17, who recently committed to the University of Georgia as a four-star recruit, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting. The teen appeared in court on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Calicut is charged in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred on July 6 on Kuykendahl Road.

According to court documents, a 17-year-old boy was driving with a 17-year-old girl in his passenger seat when he saw Calicut’s vehicle pull up behind him.

The teen alleged that Calicut drove around in front of him and then hit his brakes, forcing the teen to also brake to avoid crashing into Calicut’s car.

The teen drove around Calicut’s car and tried to get away, but Calicut pulled up next to him again, court documents allege. Calicut was allegedly driving erratically in front of and alongside the teen, and the teen saw Phillip in Calicut’s car with a handgun pointed toward him.

The teen was able to make a U-turn and drive away from Calicut’s car, but then he heard several gunshots, according to court documents. A friend driving behind the teen reported that he saw Phillip shooting out of the window as they drove away, according to court documents.