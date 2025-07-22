Amazon delivery vehicle catches fire in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Amazon delivery vehicle caught fire in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Pictures sent to FOX 5 by fire officials show the truck up in flames.
A viewer told FOX 5 the fire happened at Phoenix Boulevard and Riverdale Road, near the airport, but officials didn't provide an exact location.
What they're saying:
Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook, "Today, a vehicle fire may have slowed your delivery—but it didn’t slow CCFES."
What we don't know:
Officials did not release what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
The Source: Information for this article came from fire officials in Clayton County and a FOX 5 viewer.