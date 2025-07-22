Expand / Collapse search

Amazon delivery vehicle catches fire in Clayton County

Published  July 22, 2025 10:59pm EDT
Clayton County
Amazon vehicle on fire in Clayton County.  (Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Amazon delivery vehicle caught fire in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Pictures sent to FOX 5 by fire officials show the truck up in flames.

A viewer told FOX 5 the fire happened at Phoenix Boulevard and Riverdale Road, near the airport, but officials didn't provide an exact location.

What they're saying:

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook, "Today, a vehicle fire may have slowed your delivery—but it didn’t slow CCFES."

What we don't know:

Officials did not release what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

