Amazon delivery vehicle catches fire in Clayton County

The Brief An Amazon delivery vehicle caught fire in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon. A viewer told FOX 5 the fire happened at Phoenix Boulevard and Riverdale Road, near the airport, but officials didn't provide an exact location.



An Amazon delivery vehicle caught fire in Clayton County on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Pictures sent to FOX 5 by fire officials show the truck up in flames.

A viewer told FOX 5 the fire happened at Phoenix Boulevard and Riverdale Road, near the airport, but officials didn't provide an exact location.

What they're saying:

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook, "Today, a vehicle fire may have slowed your delivery—but it didn’t slow CCFES."

What we don't know:

Officials did not release what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.