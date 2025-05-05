Gun pulled out during fight at Newton County Walmart, police say

article

A tense moment at a Newton County Walmart became a lot more serious after deputies say someone pulled a gun out during an argument.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that the scary situation happened at the Salem Road big box store in Covington on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Newton County deputies say they were called to the store around 8:50 a.m. after reports of an "isolated altercation."

According to investigators, two men got into a dispute and one pulled out the weapon. Thankfully, the gun did not go off and no one was hurt.

Both men left after the confrontation. It is not clear whether deputies have identified the two.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what the fight was about or whether the two people knew each other beforehand.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office.