Sylvan Road shooting: Police investigate suspected squatter house

The Brief A man was shot and wounded during an argument at a home on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta; he was found alert and taken to the hospital. Property owner Tim Tiggs claims the victim and shooter were unauthorized occupants, labeling them as squatters after a previous confrontation led to his arrest. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing with no names or motives released by the police.



Police say a man was shot and wounded during an argument at a home on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday.

Sylvan Road shooting

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting at 1662 Sylvan Road SW.

They found a man with a gunshot wound who was alert, conscious and breathing.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Accusations of squatters

What they're saying:

Property owner Tim Tiggs told FOX 5 Atlanta he was disturbed to learn of the shooting at the house he owns. Tiggs said the home is a rental property and that neither the victim nor the shooter had permission to be there.

According to Tiggs, a legitimate tenant moved out in May and he began renovating the home. That same month, a worker reported finding someone living there without authorization. Tiggs said he confronted the man and told him to leave.

Police reports from May show Tiggs provided a deed to prove ownership, while the man living in the home showed officers a lease Tiggs said was not with him. Tiggs called the occupants squatters.

Tiggs said a confrontation in May turned physical, leading to his arrest on an aggravated assault charge. A court order now prevents him from going near the property.

Atlanta shooting investigation continues

What we don't know:

No one was in custody as of early Wednesday afternoon, and investigators have not released the names of the shooter, the victim or a possible motive.

Police have not said whether the man Tiggs accused of squatting was involved in Wednesday’s shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and Tiggs said he is pursuing eviction through the courts.