Man who killed off-duty Fulton deputy claims deputy stalked, propositioned him

The Brief Alton Oliver, 26, testified in his trial for killing Deputy Thomas James, Jr. Wednesday afternoon. Oliver claims the deputy propositioned him for sex on Bolton Road in late December 2022. Prosecutors argue the shooting was not justified self-defense.



A man accused of killing an off-duty Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy took the stand Wednesday, claiming he acted in self-defense after the deputy stalked and propositioned him for sex.

Alton Oliver, 26, testified that Deputy Thomas James, Jr. rode up to him three separate times in his personal vehicle around 4:30 that morning, demanding he give Oliver a ride and perform oral sex on him.

"Mr. Thomas come back a second time, he comes back with the headlights off," Alton Oliver, the defendant, said. "He blurts out, saying, ‘Get in, get in, let me give you a ride. Let me suck your d---’"

He said the third time, he opened fire.

"As he get close, I get spooked," Oliver said. "I pull my firearm from my waistband and I fire it in his direction."

What we know:

Oliver testified he was walking home from work around 4:30 a.m. along Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta in late December 2022.

He says off-duty Fulton County Deputy Thomas James Jr. approached him several times in his personal car. Oliver says the deputy pressured him to get in and offered sexual favors.

The other side:

During cross-examination, prosecutors pointed out Oliver did not mention any sexual threat when first questioned by police. Oliver said he left that out because he was in shock and did not want to say too much without a lawyer present.

What they're saying:

"The victim solicited sexual favors for my client, correct?" Oliver's attorney asked APD Homicide Detective Scott DeMeester.

"Either solicited or offered," he replied. "That’s my understanding. Yes, ma’am."

What's next:

The trial could be in the hands of the jury as soon as Thursday.