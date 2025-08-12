Trial begins for man accused of killing Fulton County deputy in 2022

article

The Brief Jury selection begins in the trial of Alton Oliver, accused of killing Fulton County Deputy James Thomas Jr. in 2022. Investigators say Thomas, 24, was shot in his personal car on Bolton Road after a fight with Oliver. Authorities believe the men did not know each other; Oliver rejected a plea deal last year.



Jury selection is underway in Fulton County in the trial of a man accused of killing a Fulton County deputy in 2022.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Alton Oliver, who was 26 at the time, shot 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas Jr., while Thomas was sitting in his personal car on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

Deputy James Thomas. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the two men were involved in a fight related to a collision just before the shooting. They do not believe the two men knew each other prior to the deadly encounter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot in car

Oliver did not have a criminal history outside a few traffic infractions at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat called Thomas "the life of the party" and a "good spirit," who he personally hired from a law enforcement agency south of Atlanta.

"He was an outstanding young man. We personally recruited him from another agency down south specifically because of his energy and the love for what he brought to our agency," Labat said.

Oliver was reportedly offered a plea deal last year but declined it.

What we don't know:

It is unknown how long the trial will last at this time.