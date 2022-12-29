Man found dead in car in NW Atlanta, police investigating

article

Police are investigating the death of a man found in the driver's seat of a car on a northwest Atlanta road early Thursday morning.

Officers have blocked off both sides of Bolton Road NW at Payton Road while they continue their investigation.

Authorities have not released any information about the investigation, but officers were originally called to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

FOX 5 cameras saw the body of a man sitting in the driver's seat of a silver car that was parked on the road.

At this time, crime scene investigators and a number of other police are on the scene.

The identity of the victim and the cause of death have not been released.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.