Deadly shooting along Brentwood Court under investigation by DeKalb County police

A homicide investigation has been launched at a home in the Candler/McAfee neighborhood of DeKalb County.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 2400 block of Brentwood Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers quickly found a man inside the residence who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A large police presence was seen around the home during the late afternoon and early evening.

Investigators combed the scene for evidence, spoke with neighbors, and reviewed surveillance video.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.