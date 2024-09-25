JD Vance postpones Georgia campaign stops due to Hurricane Helene

article

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance is postponing his rally Thursday in metro Atlanta due to Hurricane Helene.

Vance was scheduled to host an event in Macon and a Get Out the Vote Rally at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch on Thursday afternoon.

This would have been his second visit to Georgia in less than 2 weeks.

A spokesperson for the Trump-Vance campaign told FOX 5 that they were postponing the event due to the inclement weather.

The spokesperson said they would be monitoring the situation in order to keep the campaign's team and residents safe.

It is unknown when the rally will be rescheduled.

Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have targeted Georgia as one of the key states needed to reach 270 electoral college votes.

Trump visited Savannah on Tuesday to announce a new plan to lure foreign companies to the U.S. and Georgia.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in metro Atlanta last Friday to speak about women's reproductive rights.