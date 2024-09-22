Sen. JD Vance returning to metro Atlanta on Sept. 26

article

Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, is scheduled to host a Get Out the Vote Rally in Flowery Branch on Sept. 26. This will be his second visit to Georgia in less than 2 weeks.

The rally will take place at The Venue at Friendship Springs, located at 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd. Doors will open at 2 p.m., with Vance delivering his remarks at 5 p.m.

The rally is part of the Trump-Vance ticket's effort to garner support in Georgia, a critical battleground state for the upcoming election.

Sen. Vance and the campaign are expected to address key issues impacting Georgians, including the economy, inflation, and the rising cost of living, which the campaign attributes to the policies of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

The campaign asserts that the Trump-Vance platform offers solutions that would restore economic prosperity, create better-paying jobs, and lower inflation, contrasting it with what they describe as the "disastrous" economic policies of the current administration.

Former President Donald Trump is visiting Savannah on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in metro Atlanta last Friday to speak about women's reproductive rights.

The event is open to the public, and general admission tickets are available by registering online.