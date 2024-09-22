Trump heads to Savannah after weeks without visiting swing state Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Georgia after weeks campaigning outside the swing state.

It's been seven weeks since Trump last visited for an early August rally in Atlanta.

He's expected to talk about his plan for taxes and the economy in Savannah at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The campaign event will be held at Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center on West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Doors open at 10 a.m.