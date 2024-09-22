Expand / Collapse search

Trump heads to Savannah after weeks without visiting swing state Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2024 2:27pm EDT
Donald J. Trump
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Georgia after weeks campaigning outside the swing state.

It's been seven weeks since Trump last visited for an early August rally in Atlanta.

Have Trump and Kemp made up?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp went on Sean Hannity's show on FOX News on Thursdays evening to give his full-throated support for former President Donald Trump. In response, Trump praised the governor. The two have shared an often-contentious relations, but it now appears they are ready to bury the hatch for the good of the Republican Party.

He's expected to talk about his plan for taxes and the economy in Savannah at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The campaign event will be held at Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center on West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets for the event can be reserved here.