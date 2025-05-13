Airport Rotary Club celebrates courage: First responders honored across five cities

The Brief The Airport Rotary Club honored first responders in College Park, East Point, Forest Park, Hapeville, and the Atlanta Airport. May is First Responders Month; one individual from the fire and police departments in the five cities was honored. The Rotary Club motto is "Service Above Self," and each of the 10 honorees exhibited courage, commitment, and compassion.



First responders work around-the-clock shifts and sacrifice a lot of time with their families.

Hartsfield-Jackson Executive General Manager Jan Lennon was the keynote speaker during a reception to honor them on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

They are the men and women who head toward a crisis, rather than away from one. They are firefighters and police officers who protect and serve. Today, the Airport Rotary Club paused to say thank you to those first responders who exhibit courage and bravery every day.

Many of the recipients were very humble and said they had no idea that anyone cared about the daily sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

First responders always rush to the scene, whether it is a SWAT situation, a chemical spill, or a blazing fire. Many of these police officers, firefighters, and civilian personnel say they just want to help people. The Airport Rotary Club honored their dedication by recognizing exceptional first responders from East Point, College Park, Hapeville, Forest Park, and the City of Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Hapeville Corporal Shada Canzater interceded to save a child from an abusive sexual situation. "She was 11 years old, and we found out her mom was selling her sexually, so we got her the proper help. I feel like I saved a life that day," Corporal Shada Canzater of Hapeville Police revealed.

Millennial Lt. Gerrell Lilly of the West Point Fire Department once used CPR to save a dog's life. He has delivered six babies during his career. "It's something different every day; I get to help people. Anybody who knows me knows I'm always smiling. I'm always laughing, so to be able to bring that to other people when they're having bad days and the worst days of their lives sometimes makes me feel good," Lt. Lilly said with a smile on his face.

Airport Executive General Manager Jan Lennon was the keynote speaker and thanked the police and firefighters for their supreme sacrifice. "While you were saving lives and helping to reshape our country, you were missing your son's game, your daughter's recital, the 6 PM dinner with your family, and the family vacation. Even if you went on vacation sometimes, it had to end abruptly because you had to return to work," Executive GM Lennon of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport emphasized.

Many of these honorees said they never expected Tuesday’s recognition. They left the luncheon at the Sonesta Airport South Hotel truly grateful.