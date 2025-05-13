Atlanta mayor hosts 'Signing Day' at Zoo Atlanta

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens hosted a "Signing Day" at Zoo Atlanta to kick off the city’s fourth annual Summer Youth Employment Program. Employers formally committed to offering jobs and internships to Atlanta youth for the upcoming summer. The program provides students and young adults with career experience, mentorship, and economic opportunity.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens celebrated the launch of the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program with a special "Signing Day" event at Zoo Atlanta.

What we know:

Now in its fourth year, the program connects young people across the city with summer jobs and internship opportunities. At Tuesday’s event, participating employers formally committed to hiring Atlanta’s youth for paid roles this summer.

The initiative is part of the mayor’s broader effort to provide career exposure, mentorship, and economic opportunity for students and young adults during the summer months. Employers in attendance accepted the challenge to help shape the city's future workforce by offering valuable, real-world experience to teens and young adults.

The program continues to grow each year, with both public and private sector partners stepping up to support Atlanta’s youth.