Body cam footage reveals arrest in Coweta County Jail bomb threat incident

The Brief A bomb threat on Friday caused Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies to close the jail and lock down the inmates for several hours. Investigators tracked down the source of the threat and arrested John Puckett, 31, for making terroristic threats. They say Puckett was apparently angry that there was a delay in releasing a friend of his from the jail.



Newly released body cam footage shows what happened and how deputies were able to make an arrest.

What we know:

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old John Puckett was charged with making terroristic threats. He’s now an inmate at the Coweta County Jail, and the sheriff’s office says they take these kinds of threats very seriously.

John Puckett (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The body camera video from last Friday shows one of the consequences as Coweta County investigators tracked down the source of a bomb scare that locked down the jail for several hours.

What they're saying:

"When you make those kinds of threats, you can be charged criminally," said Capt. Jason Wood of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood says Puckett was apparently frustrated, but he says the bomb scare caused sheriff’s office officials to lock down the inmates for several hours and close the jail to the public for hours.

They say Puckett was frustrated because it was taking too long for the jail to release a friend of his who was incarcerated there.

He apparently told the bonding company that he’d go over and blow up the jail.

The sheriff’s office says he would later learn that the delay he was so angry over was caused by Puckett being at the wrong bonding company.

They say Puckett’s threat had serious consequences for the jail staff, inmates, and visitors for hours.

FOX 5 was told that Puckett and his friend are both employees of a traveling fair that is currently stationed in metro Atlanta.