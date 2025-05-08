Two armed suspects captured after two-month manhunt in Newton County

article

After being on the run for more than two months, two armed and dangerous men are behind bars following an assault on March 4.

It happened at around 8:25 p.m. at a home along Lakeside Circle in Newton County.

The backstory:

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects ambushed a man at the home and shot him multiple times. Deputies believe the attackers were on foot, moving through several backyards in the Fairview Estates and Highgate neighborhoods before and after the shooting.

What we know:

Trevion Campbell was arrested on Monday, while Nyshiem Smith was taken into custody on Thursday.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding their arrests have not been released.

The name and condition of the victim have not been released.