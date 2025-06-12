Wanted by the FBI: 3 men on the run for federal drug trafficking charges

article

The Brief The FBI seeks public assistance to locate Trayvon Simmons, Leroy Mintz, and Devonta Jackson, wanted for federal drug trafficking charges related to cocaine distribution in Macon. Federal arrest warrants were issued for the three men on January 16, 2025, as part of a larger case where nine others have already been arrested. The investigation is led by the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, with support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.



The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted on federal drug trafficking charges stemming from a 2023 investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in Macon.

What we know:

Trayvon Simmons, 28, Leroy Mintz, 28, and Devonta Jackson, 30, are accused of participating in a narcotics conspiracy and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, according to the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia issued federal arrest warrants for all three on January 16, 2025. Nine others charged in the same case have already been arrested.

The investigation is being led by the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trayvon Simmons (FBI)

Dig deeper:

Trayvon Simmons, who also goes by the alias "Abo," is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, distribution of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Simmons is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. A photo of Simmons was taken in 2022.

Devonta Jackson is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo of Jackson was taken in 2024.

Leroy Mintz, known by the alias "Booman," faces charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mintz is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is listed as November 30, 1996.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Simmons, Jackson, or Mintz is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or contact their nearest FBI office, U.S. Embassy, or Consulate.