Man killed in early morning west Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - A man is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in west Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW.
When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died.
Detectives with APD's homicide unit are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The Source: Information for this article came from APD's website.