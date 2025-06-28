Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in early morning west Atlanta shooting

Published  June 28, 2025 3:09pm EDT
ATLANTA - A man is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in west Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Atlanta Police Department. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died.

Detectives with APD's homicide unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on possible suspects. 

The Source: Information for this article came from APD's website. 


 

