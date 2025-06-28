Teen injured in overnight shooting in west Atlanta

article

A 17-year-old was injured in a late Friday night shooting, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Crestwell Circle SW.

Officers said they found the teen shot in the back when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital, but police didn't release his condition.

A FOX 5 crew said there was a home in the area via several bullet holes in it. The crew spoke to a neighbor who said he heard at least 15 gun shots.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police investigate shooting in southwest Atlanta Friday night.

Police said detectives believe the teen was shot by someone in a moving vehicle.

The department's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the name of the victim or say if there were any suspects.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a press release and FOX 5 crews on the ground.



