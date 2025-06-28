Expand / Collapse search

Firefighter injured battling fire in north DeKalb County

Published  June 28, 2025 3:58pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • The fire started around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Briarcliff Road.
    • While firefighters worked to put the fire out, a part of the building collapsed, hurting the firefighter.
    • This is the fifth DeKalb firefighter injured in just 24 hours. 4 were injured Friday in Tucker while battling a house fire.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County firefighter was injured on Saturday battling a fire in north DeKalb County.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Briarcliff Road.

Crews showed up to an abandoned house that was on fire, according to the department.

Image 1 of 2

 

While firefighters worked to put the fire out, a part of the house collapsed, hurting the firefighter.

Fire officials said no one else was injured.

Around 3 p.m., FOX 5 crews still saw several fire trucks on scene. Part of Briarcliff Road was closed for a short time. 

What we don't know:

The injured firefighter's name and condition have not been released by the department. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

This marks the fifth DeKalb County firefighter injured this weekend. 

Four were taken to the hospital Friday after battling a house fire in Tucker. 

Firefighters battle a blaze at a townhome along Shadow Walk Lane in Tucker on June 27, 2025.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a townhome along Shadow Walk Lane in Tucker on June 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

The department says those firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and minor burns. 

The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the DeKalb County fire department. Information on the past fire came from prior reporting by FOX 5's Denise Dillon. 

