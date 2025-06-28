Firefighter injured battling fire in north DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County firefighter was injured on Saturday battling a fire in north DeKalb County.
What we know:
The fire started around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Briarcliff Road.
Crews showed up to an abandoned house that was on fire, according to the department.
While firefighters worked to put the fire out, a part of the house collapsed, hurting the firefighter.
Fire officials said no one else was injured.
Around 3 p.m., FOX 5 crews still saw several fire trucks on scene. Part of Briarcliff Road was closed for a short time.
What we don't know:
The injured firefighter's name and condition have not been released by the department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dig deeper:
This marks the fifth DeKalb County firefighter injured this weekend.
Four were taken to the hospital Friday after battling a house fire in Tucker.
Firefighters battle a blaze at a townhome along Shadow Walk Lane in Tucker on June 27, 2025. (FOX 5)
The department says those firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and minor burns.
The Source: Information for this article came from a press release by the DeKalb County fire department. Information on the past fire came from prior reporting by FOX 5's Denise Dillon.