Firefighter injured battling fire in north DeKalb County

article

The Brief The fire started around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Briarcliff Road. While firefighters worked to put the fire out, a part of the building collapsed, hurting the firefighter. This is the fifth DeKalb firefighter injured in just 24 hours. 4 were injured Friday in Tucker while battling a house fire.



A DeKalb County firefighter was injured on Saturday battling a fire in north DeKalb County.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Briarcliff Road.

Crews showed up to an abandoned house that was on fire, according to the department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

While firefighters worked to put the fire out, a part of the house collapsed, hurting the firefighter.

Fire officials said no one else was injured.

Around 3 p.m., FOX 5 crews still saw several fire trucks on scene. Part of Briarcliff Road was closed for a short time.

What we don't know:

The injured firefighter's name and condition have not been released by the department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dig deeper:

This marks the fifth DeKalb County firefighter injured this weekend.

Four were taken to the hospital Friday after battling a house fire in Tucker.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a townhome along Shadow Walk Lane in Tucker on June 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

The department says those firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and minor burns.