Tucker townhome fire leaves four firefighters injured, residents devastated

A fast-moving fire tore through three connected townhomes in Tucker on Friday, sending four DeKalb County firefighters to the hospital and leaving residents devastated by the loss of their homes and memories.

What we know:

The blaze broke out on Shadow Walk Lane, where flames quickly engulfed the structures. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said four firefighters were injured while battling the intense flames.

"Firefighters that went to the hospital this afternoon [suffered] various injuries that were heat-related as well as minor burns," Daniels said. The injured firefighters were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Their gear was left at the scene as they were rushed away, and additional fire crews were brought in to relieve exhausted personnel amid sweltering heat.

"Knowing the guys and girls would be wore out because of the heat, we dispatched a few extra units just to make sure we could get the fire under control," Daniels added.

What they're saying:

Residents watched helplessly as flames consumed their homes.

"I came home and I saw all the trucks and the firefighters," said Darius Kelley, who lives in the neighborhood.

His wife, Jenny Kelley, described the scene: "The second house was pretty engulfed in flames. They hadn't broken yet, but it was just kind of like, kind of all the windows and doors."

One woman stood near the ashes of the house she grew up in — the same home her mother still lived in.

"She’s very upset," the woman said. "This is where all her kids grew up and she didn’t plan on moving anytime soon."

"All our memories are there," she said. "Everything is gone, burned."

Firefighters battle a blaze at a townhome along Shadow Walk Lane in Tucker on June 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

Despite the damage, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further down the row of townhomes.

"We’re very thankful for all of their work," said Sondra, whose parents live in an adjacent unit that was spared.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.