DeKalb County confirms two rabies cases in cats: Public urged to stay vigilant

The Brief Two separate rabies cases confirmed in DeKalb County involving dead cats; incidents occurred on June 11 and June 12. Public urged to remain vigilant and take preventive measures, including keeping pets vaccinated and avoiding contact with stray or wild animals. Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease; immediate medical attention is crucial if bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal.



Health officials in DeKalb County have confirmed two separate cases of rabies after dead cats tested positive for the virus in incidents reported earlier this week.

What we know:

The first case was identified June 11 at a residence on Maryland Drive in Doraville.

The second was reported the following day, June 12, on Cedar Ridge Trail in Stone Mountain.

What they're saying:

"Georgia is a rabies endemic state, and the virus is present all year long," officials said in a statement. "It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year."

Dig deeper:

DeKalb County Animal Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are urging the public to remain vigilant and take preventive steps to protect both people and pets.

Signs of Rabies in Animals

Unusual aggression or friendliness

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth

Paralysis or staggering

Nocturnal animals active during the day

What to Do If You Encounter a Suspected Rabid Animal:

Do not approach or try to capture it.

Report the sighting to DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996.

If bitten or scratched, seek immediate medical attention and notify public health officials.

Preventative Tips:

Keep pets up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Avoid contact with stray or wild animals.

Secure trash and pet food indoors to avoid attracting wildlife.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease, typically spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Prompt medical treatment following exposure can prevent the virus from progressing.

For more information, residents can contact DeKalb County Animal Services or visit the CDC’s rabies prevention webpage.