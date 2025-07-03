Metro Atlanta driver hurt in wild high-speed pursuit calls for change

The Brief The police chase began in Brookhaven after officers spotted a stolen black Nissan SUV, leading to a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that ended in a crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near I-285. The juveniles involved in the chase are suspected of stealing a car used in a drive-by shooting and allegedly stole another car in Brookhaven, which was involved in the pursuit. Summer Glenn says she was hurt in the course of the pursuit, and officers passed her without stopping after her car was hit.



A metro Atlanta woman caught in a police chase last month is demanding accountability after she said she was hospitalized and her car was totaled.

Summer Glenn said she was on her lunch break when the fleeing SUV slammed into her vehicle on Mount Vernon Drive.

"I saw blue lights and I heard sirens," Glenn, the driver, said. "So the first immediate thing that I decided to do was to pull over."

What we know:

Law enforcement agencies told FOX 5 the situation began on June 3 when DeKalb County police responded to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Meadowglen Village Lane after receiving reports of someone firing shots.

While no one was hurt in the shooting, investigators say an apartment had been hit by gunfire. About an hour later, officers in Brookhaven spotted a stolen black Nissan SUV believed to be connected with the shooting on Buford Highway. A pursuit began shortly after the vehicle was located, according to Dunwoody and Brookhaven police.

The chase moved through unincorporated DeKalb County, where DeKalb County police picked up the pursuit, and then into Dunwoody, where officers spotted the vehicle on Ashford Dunwoody Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

During the pursuit, police said the suspect caused a crash at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Oxford Chase Way before fleeing the scene.

Glenn said her car was totaled in the crash and that she hit the back of her head.

"The cop cars actually continued to pass me for maybe 15 to 20 minutes," Glenn said. "And there was not a single cop car that stopped for me."

Timeline:

The chase started around 10:35 a.m. and spanned across multiple metro Atlanta jurisdictions, reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour.

Glenn said that within seconds of pulling over on Mount Vernon Drive, the SUV hit her car.

"All I feel is immediate impact," she said. "I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know why it was hit."

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Brookhaven police, Dunwoody police, and other agencies involved in the pursuit late Thursday afternoon. As of this writing, they had not responded.

What they're saying:

"Luckily for me, I didn't die," Glenn said. "But we're on a two lane street in the middle of Dunwoody."

Officers deployed a drone to the area of North Cliff Valley Way, where they spotted the suspects attempting to steal a second vehicle—a Hyundai—from an apartment complex on Buford Highway.

"They already had drones on them. They were already watching them commit crimes. Why weren't they stopped then?" Glenn asked.

Her lawyer is now planning legal action.

"This was a lot of testosterone, more than actual, you know, police work," Jonathan Perazzo, Glenn’s attorney, said.

The Source: Information was obtained from DeKalb County, Dunwoody and Brookhaven police. This article is based off of original reporting by FOX 5’s Rob DiRienzo.



