Journalist Mario Guevara being held on ICE hold in Floyd County

Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara, who was arrested last month while covering an immigration protest in DeKalb County, is being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody hold after being granted bail earlier this week and his protest-related charges being dropped.

Guevara, 47, was taken into custody while filming a demonstration at the intersection of Chamblee-Tucker Road and Northcrest Road in Doraville. He was initially charged with unlawful assembly, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and being a pedestrian on or along the roadway.

A native of El Salvador, Guevara started the digital news outlet MG News nearly a year ago, and on Thursday, the outlet shared on Facebook that Guevara had been transferred from the Gwinnett County Jail to the Floyd County Detention Center.

"Salvadorian journalist Mario Guevara continues in ICE custody after being transferred from Gwinnett County Jail to the Floyd County Detention Center," the post reads. "We will continue to follow the case and share updates exclusively through MG News."

Floyd County detention records list Guevara in custody and on an ICE hold.

After he was granted bond in DeKalb County, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which claims he is in the country illegally.

His attorneys say Guevara is in the U.S. on valid work authorization and has been renewing it as required. They also say he has been actively seeking to obtain a green card.

A recent piece by The New Yorker claims Guevara is being targeted by law enforcement and the immigration agencies he has covered.

At this time, it is unknown when he will be released from the detention center. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to contact his attorneys and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to ICE for a statement.