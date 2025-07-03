Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' could impact 750K Georgians' access to healthcare

The Brief The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" passed its second vote in the House and heads to President Trump to sign into law. The bill cuts spending on Medicaid, food stamps and other programs as a way to help cover the cost of extending tax cuts. According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, upwards of 750,000 Georgians could lose access to healthcare.



President Donald Trump’s "big beautiful bill" passed its second vote in the House on Thursday after a rocky few days in Congress.

President Trump is now expected to sign it into law, possibly on July 4.

What’s in the new ‘big, beautiful’ bill?

Big picture view:

The 940-page "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," as it is now formally titled, cuts spending on Medicaid, food stamps and other programs as a way to help cover the cost of extending tax cuts.

The spending bill’s priority is $4.5 trillion in tax breaks passed in President Donald Trump's first term, in 2017, that would expire if Congress failed to act, along with new ones. This includes allowing workers to deduct tips and overtime pay, and a $6,000 deduction for most older adults earning less than $75,000 a year.

There's also a $350-billion investment in national security and Trump's deportation agenda and to help develop the "Golden Dome" defensive system over the U.S.

To neutralize the costs of lost tax revenue, the spending bill includes $1.2 trillion in cutbacks to Medicaid healthcare and food stamps, largely by imposing new work requirements, including for some parents and older people, and a massive rollback of green energy investments.

According to the Associated Press, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the spending package will add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade and 11.8 million more people will go without health coverage.

The president and Republican leaders say the massive reform bill is part of their plan to cut waste, fraud, and abuse. But critics argue millions of low-income Americans could lose vital healthcare coverage.

‘Big, beautiful’ bill impact on Georgians

Local perspective:

In Georgia, that could mean hundreds of thousands of low-income individuals would lose health insurance.

Cassandra Alexander-Green is 66-years-old, retired, and lives with autoimmune deficiencies. Her treatment costs a significant amount of money.

"I have to take all these different medications just to survive," she said. "I have a medication I take that costs $6,000 for two shots a month."

Alexander-Green takes home less than $900 a month. She says Medicaid is her life line.

"I totally depend on it when it comes to my healthcare," she said.

Leah Chan is with the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. She says the impending cuts put hundreds of thousands of Georgians at risk.

"We’re looking at upwards of 750,000 Georgians losing access to healthcare, Chan said. "It means more Georgians saddled with crushing medical debt and the inability to see the doctor, fill prescriptions and stay healthy."

Alexander-Green worries the cuts will sever her life line.

"Without being able to pay for my medication, I can go ahead and die," she said.

The cuts will not kick in right away. Most are scheduled to begin in 2027, but the work requirements are slated to start in 2026.