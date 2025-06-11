DeKalb County water main break repaired, service restored.

Water service has been restored to customers affected by a 10-inch water main break near the intersection of Terry Mill Road and Glenwood Road, according to DeKalb County officials.

What we know:

Crews responded after the main was damaged by contractors working in the area. Repairs are ongoing, and traffic controls remain in place. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

What we don't know:

Residents and businesses may notice discolored or brown water as service resumes. Officials advise running faucets both inside and outside to help flush the plumbing system.

What you can do:

For additional information, customers can contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 770-270-6243.