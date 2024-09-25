Hurricane Helene: Be ready for possible flooding

article

With so much rain (several inches) expected over the next 2-3 days because of Hurricane Helene, flooding and flash flooding is to be expected in many areas of metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

It is important to be prepared at home to deal with flooding and to know what to do if you are caught out on the road when it is flooding.

Here are some tips for staying safe during flooding:

Stay informed: Keep up with local news, weather reports, or emergency alerts for the latest updates.

Evacuate when ordered : If evacuation is mandatory, leave immediately and only bring essential items.

Avoid floodwaters : Never walk, swim, or drive through flooded areas. Just two feet of moving water can carry a car away.

Seek higher ground : Move to higher ground or stay there if you are already in a safe place.

Avoid bridges : Don’t use bridges over fast-moving water, as they can become unstable.

Remain in your car if trapped : If your vehicle is caught in floodwaters, stay inside and get on the roof if water levels rise.

Stay out of flooded buildings : If trapped inside a building, move to the highest level. Only go to the roof if absolutely necessary.

Watch out for hidden debris : Floodwaters may conceal dangerous debris like rocks and tree branches.

Be extra careful at night : Flood hazards are more difficult to see in the dark, so exercise caution.

Watch for displaced animals : Be aware that wildlife might have moved into your home after the flood.

Boil water before drinking : After flooding, boil all drinking water to ensure it’s safe for consumption.

Dispose of contaminated food: Discard any food that has come into contact with floodwater to prevent illness.

Here are 10 tips to help prepare your home for potential flooding:

Know Your Flood Risk : Check if your home is in a flood-prone area by reviewing local flood maps or contacting your local emergency management office.

Create an Emergency Plan : Develop a plan for your household that includes evacuation routes and a communication strategy. Make sure all family members are aware of the plan.

Purchase Flood Insurance : Standard homeowner’s insurance typically does not cover flood damage. Consider purchasing a flood insurance policy, especially if you live in a high-risk area.

Elevate Utilities and Appliances : Raise electrical components, HVAC units, and major appliances (such as washers and dryers) above potential flood levels to reduce damage.

Seal Basements and Install Sump Pumps : Apply waterproof sealant to foundation walls and basements to reduce water seepage. Consider installing a sump pump with a battery backup to remove water that enters your basement.

Clear Gutters and Drains : Ensure gutters, downspouts, and storm drains are free of debris to allow water to flow away from your home effectively.

Install Flood Barriers : Use sandbags or other flood barriers to help divert water away from your home, especially near doors, windows, and low-lying areas.

Backup Important Documents : Store important documents like insurance policies, property deeds, and personal identification in waterproof containers or digitally in the cloud.

Prepare an Emergency Kit : Assemble an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, and other essentials for at least 72 hours.

Relocate Valuables and Furniture: Move valuable items, furniture, and rugs to higher levels of your home if flooding is imminent. Keep these items away from windows or areas vulnerable to water.

Here are 10 tips to use if you are caught on the road and there is flash flooding: