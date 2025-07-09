Train collides with tractor trailer near South Fulton, two injured
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A CSX train was involved in a crossing collision near the City of South Fulton and Union City.
What we know:
The South Fulton Police Department said the train collided with a tractor trailer at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Stonewall Tell Road and Westbrook Road. Two people were injured in the crash.
Police said they'd update FOX 5 as they learned more.
The crash appeared to have happened on the border between South Fulton and Union City with both departments responding. Different agencies have said it happened in different jurisdictions.
Train collides with tractor trailer near South Fulton on July 9, 2025.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and saw the train stopped with firefighters around it. There were also several South Fulton Police Department cars in the area.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a phone conversation with CSX, a press release from the City of South Fulton Police Department and crews in SKYFOX 5. This article was updated to add that different agencies are saying the crash happened in different cities.