Train collides with tractor trailer near South Fulton, two injured

A CSX train was involved in a crossing collision near the City of South Fulton and Union City.

What we know:

The South Fulton Police Department said the train collided with a tractor trailer at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Stonewall Tell Road and Westbrook Road. Two people were injured in the crash.

Police said they'd update FOX 5 as they learned more.

The crash appeared to have happened on the border between South Fulton and Union City with both departments responding. Different agencies have said it happened in different jurisdictions.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Train collides with tractor trailer near South Fulton on July 9, 2025.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and saw the train stopped with firefighters around it. There were also several South Fulton Police Department cars in the area.

