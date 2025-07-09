Alanta-born Ben Shelton out at Wimbledon after impressive run

article

The Brief Atlanta-born Ben Shelton’s inspiring run at Wimbledon came to an end Wednesday at the hands of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Despite the loss, Shelton’s performance at Wimbledon was a significant milestone in his young career. He became the second American man to reach the quarterfinals this year. Shelton was born in Atlanta in October 2002 while his father worked for Georgia Tech.



Atlanta-born Ben Shelton’s inspiring run at Wimbledon came to an end Wednesday at the hands of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner defeated the 22-year-old Shelton in straight sets while playing through an injured elbow.

A Battle of Rising Stars

What we know:

Shelton, seeded 10th and making his first-ever quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon, couldn’t overcome the daunting task of defeating the world No. 1 Sinner, who has been dominant throughout the tournament. The young phenom showed flashes of his trademark power and athleticism, but Sinner’s conversion - meaning the percentage of points won from an offensive or advantageous position – was rated clinical, with Shelton slightly below average.

How The Sets Unfolded

What we know:

First Set : The opening set was tightly contested, with both players holding serve and showcasing big hitting. Sinner pulled away in the tiebreaker, capitalizing on a couple of unforced errors from Shelton to take it 7-2.

Second & Third Sets : Sinner’s consistency and ability to absorb Shelton’s pace were on full display. The Italian secured a crucial break in each of the next two sets, maintaining his lead with efficient serving and precise groundstrokes.

Shelton’s Atlanta Ties

Local perspective:

Shelton was born in Atlanta in October 2002, during a pivotal period for his family. His father, Bryan Shelton, a former ATP Tour pro and two-time title winner, returned to his alma mater, Georgia Tech, to coach the women’s tennis team.

As a child in Atlanta, Ben’s life revolved around the Tech campus and the city’s vibrant tennis community. He watched his father lead Tech to its first-ever national championship when Ben was just five, an experience that left an indelible mark on his sporting ambitions.

At age ten, Shelton’s family relocated to Gainesville, Florida, when Bryan Shelton accepted the head coaching job for the University of Florida men’s tennis team, where Ben played his college ball, yet Atlanta remains the city where Ben’s tennis journey began.

Shelton’s Breakthrough Wimbledon

Dig deeper:

Despite the loss, Shelton’s performance at Wimbledon was a significant milestone in his young career. He became the second American man to reach the quarterfinals this year, joining Taylor Fritz, after a roaring comeback conquest of Italian Lorenzo Sonego, including a gritty four-set win in the fourth round, further cementing his reputation as one of the ATP Tour’s most exciting young players.

Sinner, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, moves on to his second Wimbledon semifinal. The 23-year-old Italian is eyeing his first title at the All-England Club after falling short in previous years.

Sinner’s Semifinal Charge

What we know:

While Shelton’s Wimbledon journey ends in the final eight, his performance signals a bright future for American men’s tennis. For Sinner, the quest for his maiden Wimbledon crown continues as he awaits his next opponent in the semifinals.