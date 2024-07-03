Atlanta tennis stars making waves at Wimbledon

article

Three tennis stars with Atlanta connections are making waves at Wimbledon, one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world.

Ben Shelton, seeded 12th, won his first-round match and will play his second-round match today. Shelton was born in Atlanta during the time his father was the women's tennis coach at Georgia Tech.

Christopher Eubanks, a Georgia Tech tennis star, plays his first-round match this morning after advancing to the quarterfinals last year. Eubanks was born in Atlanta and grew up

On the women's side, Coco Gauff, who grew up in Atlanta, is set to play her second-round match against a Romanian player in a few hours. Gauff lost in the first round last year.