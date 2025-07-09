Popeyes heats up 'wrap wars' with free chicken wraps promotion

article

Popeyes is launching a bold promotion this week: offering free Chicken Wraps with any purchase of $5 or more from July 10 through July 13 at participating U.S. locations, including orders placed via drive-thru, mobile app, website, or delivery services.

What we know:

The promotion coincides with McDonald’s relaunch of its Snack Wrap on July 10, marking the next round of the fast-food industry’s self-styled "Wrap Wars." Popeyes’ tactic: give away free wraps to draw interest and show confidence in its new product.

Popeyes introduced the Chicken Wrap on June 2, featuring a hand-breaded chicken tender, shredded lettuce, cheese, and pickles, all wrapped in a biscuit-inspired tortilla—available in classic, spicy, or honey mustard sauce. With the giveaway launching July 10, the chain seeks to sustain buzz and bring customers through the door during a critical promotional period.

How to get your free wrap

What you can do:

Spend at least $5 in a single transaction.

The offer is valid in-store, via app or website, and includes delivery.

The promotion runs July 10–13, at participating U.S. locations only.

Tips to get a free wrap

Local perspective:

Confirm participation at your local Popeyes — not all outlets may be involved.

Verify that delivery orders meet the $5 threshold before tax and fees.

Choose your sauce preference—classic, spicy, or honey mustard—with the wrap.

As Popeyes stokes the flames of the wrap battle, food-lovers are encouraged to act fast—this promotion ends at midnight on July 13. Stay tuned to see how competitors respond.