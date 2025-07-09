Wrap Wars: McDonald's Snack Wrap returns nationwide Thursday amid fast-food fight

article

The Brief McDonald's is bringing back the Snack Wrap nationwide on July 10, featuring a McCrispy chicken strip with a choice of Spicy Pepper Sauce or Ranch, priced at $2.99. The return of the Snack Wrap has sparked a "Wrap Wars" among fast-food chains, with Popeyes offering free Chicken Wraps and Sonic introducing new wraps to compete. McDonald's revival of the Snack Wrap is part of a broader strategy to offer value menu items amid inflation, alongside new spicy offerings like the Spicy McMuffin.



After nearly a decade of fan demands and online petitions, McDonald’s is officially bringing back the Snack Wrap nationwide on Thursday, July 10 — but this time with a crispy twist and fierce competition from rivals hoping to stake their own claim on wrap supremacy.

McDonald's big announcement

What we know:

The returning Snack Wrap will feature a McCrispy chicken strip wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, with shredded lettuce, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a choice of Spicy Pepper Sauce or Ranch.

Priced at $2.99, the wrap will be available at participating restaurants starting at 10:30 a.m. local time, with access through drive-thru, McDelivery, and mobile app ordering.

Return of the Snack Wrap

What they're saying:

"We listened to our fans," McDonald’s said in a statement announcing the wrap’s return. "They’ve been asking for it. We’re giving them exactly what they want — with our signature crispy chicken."

Why did the Snack Wrap disappear?

The backstory:

McDonald’s originally launched the Snack Wrap in 2006, but discontinued it across the U.S. by 2016, citing complexity in the kitchen and slowing sales.

The item’s absence, however, inspired a passionate online following, with fans launching Change.org petitions and posting repeated pleas across social media platforms.

Free Chicken Wraps

Dig deeper:

While the original Snack Wrap was available with grilled or crispy chicken and a range of sauces, the new version is simplified. The grilled option is gone, and the wrap’s two available flavors — Ranch and Spicy — align with McDonald’s recent push toward bolder, streamlined menu items.

But the fast-food giant’s return to the wrap game is now sparking what some are calling the "Wrap Wars."

Popeyes quickly launched its own counterattack, offering free Chicken Wraps from July 10 to July 13 with a $5 purchase through the Popeyes app or website. The chain’s wrap features a hand-breaded chicken tender, pickles, shredded cheddar, lettuce, and Popeyes' signature sauces, all wrapped in a biscuit-inspired tortilla.

"Wrap Wars are officially on," Popeyes said in a press release. The company added that it was ready to "spice up the competition" with bold flavors and promotions.

Sonic, Taco Bell, and Popeye's enter Wrap War

The other side:

Sonic is also entering the wrap arena, adding two Crispy Chicken Tender Wraps to its value menu on July 8 for just $1.99 each. The two new offerings — Honey Mustard and Cheesy Baja — feature crispy tenders, cheese, and lettuce in a flour tortilla. The Baja version includes jalapeño Baja sauce for a spicy twist.

Not to be left out, Taco Bell is quietly discounting its Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos for $2.40 as part of a targeted rewards promotion, capitalizing on the buzz around McDonald’s relaunch without directly referencing its competitor.

McDonald's inflation-proof menu?

Why you should care:

McDonald’s move to revive the Snack Wrap comes amid broader efforts to push value offerings and boost traffic as inflation continues to impact consumer spending. Alongside the wrap’s return, the chain is also introducing a new Spicy McMuffin, further expanding its spicy lineup.

Who will win the wrap war?

What's next:

As major players in the fast-food space battle for dominance in the chicken wrap category, customers can expect more deals, limited-time offers, and new flavor twists in the weeks ahead.

For now, all eyes are on July 10, as McDonald’s steps back into a competitive field it once abandoned — and its rivals aren’t wrapping it up without a fight.