DeKalb County teen convicted of killing IHOP worker

article

The Brief Jakari Naki Childs, 18, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two other gun charges. The conviction stems from a shooting on July 15, 2023, when Childs shot and killed a worker at the IHOP in the 3000 block of Panola Road in Lithonia. Childs was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus six years to be served consecutively.



A DeKalb County teenager has been convicted of shooting and killing an IHOP worker in 2023.

What we know:

The district attorney said a jury found Jakari Naki Childs, 18, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two other gun charges.

The backstory:

The conviction stems from a shooting on July 15, 2023, when Childs shot and killed a worker at the IHOP in the 3000 block of Panola Road in Lithonia.

DeKalb police responded to the restaurant around noon that day. Officers said they found the victim, Jacob Johnson, 16, lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness told police her ex-boyfriend, Children, who was 16 at the time, shot Johnson, who was her best friend.

The witness, who also worked at IHOP, said Childs showed up at the restaurant looking for her, and Johnson warned her about it. She told police she followed Childs out of the restaurant to tell him to leave, and Johnson came with her. When she spoke to him, he shot Johnson.

According to the district attorney, the witness, Johnson and Childs all attended the same school.

What's next:

Childs was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus six years to be served consecutively.