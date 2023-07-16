Teen shot, killed while working at DeKalb County IHOP

article

A 16-year-old DeKalb County IHOP employee is dead after police say he was shot while working Saturday morning.

Officials say at around 11:44 a.m., officers were called to the IHOP on the 3000 block of Panola Road after reports of a person shot.

At the restaurant, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the head.

Medics rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say the victim was an IHOP employee and was working at the restaurant before the deadly shooting.

Investigators believe the teen and the person who killed him knew each other and "have been engaged in an ongoing dispute."

Detectives have not released the victim's identity or the identity of the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.