21-year-old Marietta woman struck twice on Austell Road, driver sought

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations, STEP Unit, is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run collision that occurred on Austell Road, south of its intersection with Hicks Road, on April 27 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

According to preliminary findings, a white 2014 Ford Econoline was traveling northbound on Austell Road, followed by a red 2012 Chrysler 200 operated by John Anderson, 49, from Marietta. Simultaneously, an unidentified female pedestrian crossed Austell Road outside a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was struck by the Ford's driver’s side mirror and then hit again by the Chrysler traveling behind. The Ford driver continued northbound without stopping to render aid or notify authorities. The pedestrian, later identified as Maria Perez Gonzalez, 21, from Marietta, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel.

The driver of the Chrysler was uninjured and safely stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of 2571 Austell Road.

Police are still looking for the other driver who left the scene. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.