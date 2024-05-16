Bradley Coleman murder: Retrial set for 3 men accused in botched carjacking

Following a mistrial, a hearing was held on Thursday for the three men accused of gunning down a New Orleans teacher at a Gwinnett County gas station during a botched carjacking in July 2022.

Attorneys for the men accused of killing Bradley Coleman asked a judge to prevent a new trial based on prosecutorial misconduct.

The chief assistant district attorney told FOX 5 that even the filing of a "plea of bar" is a rarity in itself.

"I find there was no intentional prosecution misconduct," said Judge Tamela Adkins. "Therefore, I’m denying the three defendants' pleas in bars."

Attorneys for defendants David Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins failed to get Judge Adkins to stop future prosecution of the charges they faced in the death of Bradley Coleman.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Bradley Coleman (Supplied)

Coleman's mother, Venetia Coleman, admits she had some anxiety as she waited for the decision inside the courtroom. When she heard the judge's ruling, Venetia Coleman said that feeling subsided. "In that moment I felt relief but always we’ve always trusted god from the beginning to the end."

Investigators say Bradley Coleman, a New Orleans resident, was in Gwinnett County visiting family when he was gunned down at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners.

Loved ones say the teacher, coach, friend and father was a beacon of light. His mother says even through the darkness of grief, she prays for those charged in her son’s murder. "I’m learning to walk in forgiveness, but that does not mean I want them to get away with the crime," she stated.

The retrial is now set to take place in September.