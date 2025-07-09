Teen shot during possible robbery attempt in northwest Atlanta

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a possible robbery attempt in northwest Atlanta. The teen was found alert, conscious, and breathing, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing, with preliminary findings suggesting the teen may have been targeted for robbery.



A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a possible robbery attempt Wednesday night in northwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:05 p.m. to a report of a person shot at 180 Oakcliff Court NW, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a statement from Atlanta police.

Preliminary findings suggest the teen may have been the target of a robbery.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and noted that the details released so far are preliminary and may change as more information becomes available.