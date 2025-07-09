Firefighters discover incendiary device behind Lawrenceville home, sparking arson probe

The Brief Firefighters discovered an incendiary device behind a Lawrenceville home, leading to an arson investigation. The fire was already extinguished upon firefighters' arrival, and no injuries were reported. Authorities are seeking public assistance, offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating a suspected arson after firefighters discovered an incendiary device behind a Lawrenceville home late last month.

What we know:

Crews responded to a fire alarm at 6:14 a.m. on Friday, June 27, on the 700 block of Clairidge Lane, after a 911 caller reported the alarm sounding and the smell of smoke inside the residence. The caller confirmed they had safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire was already out when firefighters got to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Gwinnett County Fire Investigators later found an incendiary device behind the house, prompting an active arson investigation. Officials emphasized the seriousness of arson, which is a felony offense that endangers lives and carries potential prison time and fines.

What we don't know:

No other information was available for release due to the nature of the investigation.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.