LIVE | Fatal crash trial continues in Carroll County for Mayor A.J. Scott

The Brief Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott faces retrial over 2015 crash that killed two teens. Prosecutors say Scott was speeding in his patrol car when he hit another vehicle. Defense argues poor visibility and victim’s seating position played a role in the collision.



The mayor of Buchanan, Georgia, is back on trial nearly a decade after a deadly crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured two others.

What we know:

Anthony James "A.J." Scott, who was serving as a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the time of the 2015 wreck, faces charges including two counts of second-degree homicide by vehicle, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Scott was driving north on U.S. Highway 27 at high speed when his patrol car struck a vehicle carrying four people. Sixteen-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey were killed, while driver Dillon Wall and passenger Benjamin Finken suffered severe injuries.

The trial began last week. After jury selection took 2 days, testimony began on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

On Friday, retired state trooper Brandon Stone returned to the witness stand, testifying about his role reconstructing the 2015 crash that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Stone told jurors that training teaches troopers how to avoid collisions and confirmed that speed reduces the time drivers have to react.

Prosecutors argue Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott, then a state trooper, was driving more than 80 mph without lights on wet, dark Highway 27 when his patrol car struck a Nissan carrying four teens. Kylie Lindsey and Isabella Chinchilla were killed.

The defense highlighted that the Nissan, described as an older hand-me-down vehicle with a small engine, failed to yield while turning left. Investigators testified that had Scott been driving the posted 55 mph speed limit, he would have had time to stop.

The backstory:

Scott’s first trial in 2019 ended in a mistrial after defense attorneys learned prosecutors had not disclosed evidence about the possible seating position of one of the victims.

The retrial was delayed for various reasons, including the original prosecutor and judge recusing themselves and the lead defense attorney taking medical leave.