Bradley Coleman | Trial begins in murder of New Orleans teacher killed in Gwinnett County

A Gwinnett County murder trial started Thursday for three men accused of killing Bradley Coleman last year. He was a beloved New Orleans teacher and coach who was in town visiting family.

Opening statements started bright and early at the Gwinnett County Courthouse.

"His name was Bradley Coleman," the prosecutor said at the start of his opening statement.

It was an emotional day in court for Coleman’s family as the trial of those accused of killing him got underway.

"At the conclusion of this trial, we're going to ask you to find them guilty of felony murder," said John Melvin, a Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney.

The alleged killers on trial are David Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins. Investigators say they gunned down Coleman at a Peachtree Corners gas station in a carjacking gone wrong last July.

Bradley Coleman was visiting family when he was killed outside a gas station.

Prosecutors say Hughley allegedly pulled the trigger, but Booker and Collins were there and involved.

"The evidence that you're going to get is conclusionary and not specific to these individuals," said Tracy Drake, Hughley’s attorney.

"There's no question that Bradley Coleman gets shot," said Lawrence Lewis, Booker’s attorney. "The issue is was a gun pulled on Bradley Coleman before he was shot. Is it entering auto? Is it an attempted theft?"

From left, David Jarrad Booker, Josiah Hughley and Miles Collins charged with aggravated assault, murder of Bradley Coleman at a Peachtree Corners gas station.

After opening statements, Coleman's mom was the first to take the stand, and she used the time to pay tribute to him.

"Bradley was an awesome man of God," said Venetia Coleman, Bradley’s mom. "He was a man of integrity. He was an awesome father and awesome son."

Jurors also heard from investigators and witnesses.

"I saw men struggling near a parked car, I saw one of the men pulling another man out of the front seat of the car," said Paige Smith.

While prosecutors worked to prove the case against the three suspects their defense teams poked holes in the testimony, but for Melvin the evidence is clear.

"You're going to see their cellphones pinging all the way there and immediately afterwards going back," he said.

Prosecutors allege gang involvement, but the defense teams say that is not true.