Trial begins in murder of coach killed during carjacking at Gwinnett County gas station

The trial for three men accused of murdering a popular Gwinnett County coach during a botched carjacking at a gas station is set to begin Monday.

Josiah Hughly, Miles Collins, and David Booker are charged with the murder and aggravated assault of 29-year-old Brandley Coleman.

Coleman, who was living in New Orleans, came to Gwinnett County to visit family in July 2022. When he stopped to inflate his tires at the QuikTrip gas station on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle, police said a car with three men pulled up. One man jumped into his car, trying to carjack him.

Officials say while Coleman struggled with the two men, a driver of another vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind Coleman's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into that waiting car as they tried to flee.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ David Jarrad Booker (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated. Investigators later identified the gunman as Booker.

Authorities arrested Booker for the shooter 10 days later. Collins was arrested in August 2022, and Hughley was taken into custody the month after.

All three men have been in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail since their arrests.

Bradley Coleman

Who was Bradley Coleman?

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

Family remembers described the 29-year-old to FOX 5 as humble, kind, and caring.

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, said to FOX 5 at a memorial for the coach that he wished he had talked to him one last time.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."