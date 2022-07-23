Loved ones celebrate life of beloved coach killed during carjacking

Family and friends described 29-year-old Bradley Coleman as humble, kind and caring.

He made an impact on many people as a standout athlete at Norcross High School, where he eventually went on to teach and coach.

On Saturday, loved ones gather to remember Coleman fondly and say goodbye, weeks after someone fatally shot him during a carjacking. The family hosted a vigil last week.

At the time, Coleman was living in New Orleans. He was in town visiting family when police say he stopped to inflate his tires on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. Police said a car with three men pulled up. One man jumped into his car, trying to carjack him.

Police said 20-year-old David Booker, now in Gwinnett County Jail, shot and killed the beloved coach.

"It's horrible," Gloria Coleman, Bradley Coleman's aunt said.

The man's funeral is less than a mile from where the deadly shooting happened.

Police arrested Booker for the shooting 10 days later with help from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.

"It was priority number one for our detectives," Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Booker appeared in court to hear charges on Friday. A judge denied him bond on aggravated assault and murder charges.

"We want everyone to feel safe to live and work in this county," Richter said. "And for the most part they are safe, and I think they will be even more safe now that we've made this arrest."