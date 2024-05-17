15-year-old killed driving pickup truck near Woodstock

A 15-year-old Woodstock boy was killed in a crash in Cherokee County around noon on Friday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a Ford F-150 west on Highway 92 when he lost control of the pickup truck, crossed the center median, and struck two vehicles traveling in opposing lanes of traffic.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating.

Investigators say the name of the teen is not being released due to his age.