Hundreds gather to remember Gwinnett football coach murdered during failed carjacking

Hundreds of balloons flew into the night sky in Norcross on Sunday evening in honor of Bradley Coleman. Carjackers shot and killed the father and football coach one week ago today.

Members of the Norcross community gathered for a vigil at Lillian Webb Park, on the very field he used to play football on as a kid.

"He’s been promoted from my best friend to my guardian angel," his cousin told the crowd. "I love you cuz."

For so many who knew Coleman – the shock still hasn’t set in following his callous murder

One of his football teammates’ mothers described him as, so humble, so sweet, so kind so caring."

The 29-year-old was once a star athlete at Norcross High School.

He went on to become a school teacher, a basketball and football coach, and a father to a little girl.

"He was more than a coach, more than a mentor," one of the kids he used to coach told the crowd. "He was the bigger brother I needed."

The community has been left baffled, wondering why the carjackers targeted Bradley, and why they had to kill him.

"These senseless acts of violence will not be simply tolerated in our community," said Norcross Mayor Craig Newton. "Every resource will be brought to bear to bring his killers to justice."

Police say his killers are still out there.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspects, but they say they spread away in a black four-door sedan.