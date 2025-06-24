WATCH: Sandy Springs police chase, PIT Dodge Challenger

article

The Brief Brandon Barton faces 6 criminal charges after leading Sandy Springs police on a chase, according to officers. Officers pulled the car over because its license plate didn't match the car and was also on another car at the same time. The driver took off during the stop, according to police. The officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car on GA 400.



A man faces 6 criminal charges after leading Sandy Springs police on a chase, according to officers.

What we know:

Police say officers were performing a standard business check about 11:55 p.m. on June 5 in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Highway.

While there, officers saw a red, wide-body Dodge Challenger Scat Pack parked in the parking lot.

When officers searched the car's license plate number, it came back registered to another car, police said. Officers used Flock cameras to check, and they said they discovered the same plate was on 2 different cars at the same time.

Shortly after police arrived, a man got in the car and drove away. Police stopped him and explained why, officers said, but the driver drove away.

The chase ended a few minutes later on GA 400 northbound near Hammond Drive when officers performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

You can see the full video of the stop on the police department's Facebook page.

After the chase, police said they discovered the car was stolen.

The driver, Brandon Barton, was charged with affixing a license plate to conceal identity of vehicle, felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, felony theft by receiving, operating an unsafe vehicle and possession of schedule II narcotic.

What we don't know:

There was a driver in the car, but police didn't release any information on them.